Benni McCarthy and AmaZulu part ways – reports

Benni McCarthy has left his role as AmaZulu head coach, according to reports in the local press.

South African media have reported on Friday that Usuthu have made changes to their technical team, with the Bafana Bafana legend being moved on.

McCarthy oversaw a second-placed finish on the log for AmaZulu last term, but has struggled to maintain those high standards this season.

Usuthu were eliminated in the group stage of the Caf Champions League, and currently sit ninth in the South African top flight – 22 points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Relations between the former FC Porto striker and the AmaZulu management have grown strained in recent weeks, with McCarthy making no secret of some of the difficulties he’s faced in the post.

"If the club wants us to compete then we have to look at our transfer policy,” he told journalists, as per IOL, after the club’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Raja Casablanca.

“At the beginning of the season I had said that we would need to strengthen our squad if we are to build on last season's achievements.

"If we as a club want to move to the next level then we have to bring in players of a higher calibre than what we have right now.”

The board have been similarly unimpressed with the club’s recent form, despite the January signings of Abraham Majok and Abbubaker Mobara.

Their early elimination from continental competition may have been the final straw for the KwaZulu-Natal heavyweights.

McCarthy had been in position since late December, having previously held the reins of Cape Town City FC in his first head coach role.

He began his coaching career with Belgian side Sint-Truiden in 2015, having hung up his boots following a stint with Orlando Pirates two years previously.

The former striker had been under contract with AmaZulu until 2023, and while the club are yet to confirm his exit, it is believed that his successor will be found—at least on a short-term basis—from among his current staff.

Siyabonga Nomvethe, Moeneeb Josephs and Vasili Manousakis remain at the club in coaching roles.