Ben Chilwell has reportedly agreed a new contract at Chelsea that will bring an end to the speculation linking him with a transfer to Manchester City.

Full-back set to remain at Stamford Bridge

New deal to keep him in west London until 2027

Guardiola having to look elsewhere

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international defender is already tied to a deal at Stamford Bridge through to 2025, but fresh terms are being put in place that will keep him in west London until at least 2027.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Athletic reports that Chilwell is penning a new deal after taking in 25 appearances for Chelsea this season, with the left-back spot being made his own despite big money being invested in Marc Cucurella. The 26-year-old has come through form and fitness issues to establish himself as a key man for club and country.

AND WHAT'S MORE: News of an extension for Chilwell will come as a blow to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, as they were said to be mulling over an approach for a player that would tick an important box for Pep Guardiola. With Oleksandr Zinchenko offloaded to Arsenal and Joao Cancelo on loan at Bayern Munich, Nathan Ake – who is a natural centre-half – has been asked to fill in at left-back.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have endured a testing 2022-23 campaign as a collective, with interim boss Frank Lampard becoming their third manager of the season, and there is still work to be done this term in order for a side that has splashed out around £600 million ($745m) on new signings to finish inside the top half.