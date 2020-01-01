Bellerin believes he is Arsenal captain material despite not being of the Adams & Vieira mould

The Spanish full-back has taken the armband at times for the Gunners and is one of the deputies to current skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Hector Bellerin forms part of the leadership group at and believes he is captain material despite not being a “massive guy who shouts on the pitch”.

The Spanish full-back is a big personality in the Gunners squad, but he is not cut from the same cloth as Tony Adams and Patrick Vieira.

That makes him no less of an inspiration from those around him, with his qualities having been recognised by his contemporaries in north London.

More teams

Bellerin secured votes in the infamous poll held by Unai Emery which saw the armband handed to Granit Xhaka early in 2019-20, before the Swiss was forced to surrender duties to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The responsibility of being skipper has been passed in Bellerin’s direction at times during his spell in and he claims to embrace that pressure, while also saluting the experience and quality he has around him at Emirates Stadium.

The 25-year-old has told Arsenal’s official website: “Since I was young at , I would always be one of the three captains in the team. For me, it was a role I'm used to.

“Obviously it's not the same when you're 14 or 15 as it is now because the responsibility and what you represent is completely different, but it's always been something that I've enjoyed. I enjoy positions of responsibility and I enjoy being the first one on that wall.

“For me, I had been speaking to the coach for a few months and he was telling me that I could be one of the people that could represent the team. I was really happy with it because I'm someone who's been here for a long time and I know how the club runs.

“People may not see me as this massive guy who shouts on the pitch all the time or what people may have as a captain in their heads, but there are so many different ways of leading a team.

“Everyone in the team respects each other and we have so many leaders who don't need to wear the armband to have an impact on how others think.

“After going through so many different captains and characters from my time here so far, you always get the best things from all of them. The time I've been here has been really useful for that and whether I was captain or not, I've always been someone who's liked to help and talk from the team's perspective.

“I'm not afraid of those things so for me, it's something I'm very proud of. I'm very honoured to be part of this group and it's something this team needs.

“I'm very happy that I was approached and then for the votes I received in the dressing room. That shows my team-mates trust me to do that job, and I'm happy to do it when I have to.

Article continues below

“In the group we have, we have so many different qualities where each person can give what they have to the team.

“I think it's really important to have a strong captain but there are also people outside of our leadership group like Papa [Sokratis], like David Luiz, who have gone through a lot and have so much experience. When they raise their voice, they're listened to as much as the leadership group are.

“That's more important than anything else. Sometimes it's not just about having that one figure, it's about everyone in the dressing room respecting each other, listening to each other and moving forward in the same direction. That’s what we’ve got here at Arsenal.”