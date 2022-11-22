Belgium vs Canada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Belgium against Canada on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Belgium begin their 2022 World Cup campaign in Group F with an encounter against Canada at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Wednesday.

Roberto Martinez will hope that the 'Golden generation' will finally live up to expectations after disappointing defeats in Euro 2020 and previous Nations League finals. Manchester City's midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne is the man to watch out for as he would like to be in the thick of things to keep Belgium ticking. Meanwhile, Real Madrid's Eden Hazard will hope that the manager will give him an opportunity to revive his career in the World Cup after finding himself out of favour at club level under Carlo Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, Canada will play their first World Cup fixture in 36 years after a stellar performance in the qualifiers. They scored the most number of goals, conceded the least and finished ahead of Mexico and USA in the CONCACAF qualifiers. However, they have struggled on the road, winning just two of their last seven matches. They even went down to Honduras away from home in the CONCACAF Nations League.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India as well as how to stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Belgium vs Canada date & kick-off time

Game: Belgium vs Canada Date: November 23/24, 2022 Kick-off: 2 pm ET / 7 pm GMT / 9 pm CAT / 12:30 am IST (Nov 24) Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Qatar Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Mexico vs Poland on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

BBC One are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on Voot Select or JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FOX, Telemundo fuboTV UK BBC One BBC iPlayer/website India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Belgium squad & team news

Romelu Lukaku's fitness is a major concern ahead of this tie and it is likely that the striker will miss this encounter. He is likely to be replaced by Michy Batshuayi up front with Lois Openda also an option.

Thorgan Hazard has been dealing with a lot of injury problems lately and although he is fit at the moment, Martinez might choose Yannick Carrasco ahead of him.

Mexico possible XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Debast; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Castagne; De Bruyne, Batshuayi, E Hazard

Position Players Goalkeepers Courtois, Mignolet, Casteels Defenders Alderweireld, Theate, Faes, Vertonghen, Meunier, Castagne, Debast. Midfielders Witsel, De Bruyne, Tielemans, Carrasco, Onana, Dendoncker, Vanaken, Ketelaere. Forwards E Hazard, Mertens, T Hazard, Trossard, Batshuayi, Openda, Doku.

Canada squad and team news

Canada's star wingback Alphonso Davies is a major doubt for this clash with a hamstring injury. Other than him, all the players are available for selection.

Canada possible XI: Borjan; Laryea, Johnston, Steven Vitoria, K Miller, Adekugbe; Buchanan, Hutchinson, Eustaquio; David, Larin