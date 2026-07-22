Belgium have found their new manager, with the appointee set to take charge of the Red Devils' technical operation in the coming period.

The Belgian federation confirmed the departure of French boss Rudi Garcia after the national team's 2026 World Cup campaign came to an end.

Belgium crashed out at the quarter-final stage, beaten 2-1 by eventual champions Spain.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Dutchman Mark van Bommel will take the reins.

Writing on his official "X" account, he said: "An agreement has been reached between the Belgian federation and Van Bommel to continue until June 2028, and the manager is ready to replace Rudi Garcia".

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich player brings limited coaching experience to the role, having managed just three clubs: PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, Wolfsburg in Germany and Royal Antwerp in Belgium.







