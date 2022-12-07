Belgium captain Hazard RETIRES from international football after disastrous World Cup campaign
- Hazard calls time on Belgium career
- Belgium went out in 2022 World Cup group stage
- Retires with 126 caps to his name
WHAT HAPPENED? The decision was reportedly made after his nation's elimination from the tournament following a 0-0 draw with Croatia on matchday three. Hazard featured in all three group games but failed to score as Belgium finished third in Group F behind Morocco and Croatia, both of whom have gone onto reach the quarter-finals of the competition.
WHAT THEY SAID?: Hazard confirmed his retirement in a message to his followers on Instagram, which reads: “A page turns today… Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you….”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard's announcement puts an end to an international career that totalled 126 games between 2008 and 2022 - a period in which he registered 33 goals. The 31-year-old's retirement marks the beginning of the end for Belgium's so-called 'Golden Generation', as manager Roberto Martinez announced he would be leaving his post immediately after their group stage exit.
WHAT NEXT FOR HAZARD? Retiring from international football at just 31-years-of-age will allow Hazard to focus on matters at club level, with the Belgian failing to amass more than six goal contributions a season (four goals, two assists in 2020-21) since his move to Real Madrid from Chelsea back in 2019.
