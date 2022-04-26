'Beast' Haaland 'needs to come to Arsenal' says Odegaard amid Premier League links for striker

Erling Haaland should join Arsenal if he is going to move to the Premier League this summer, says Martin Odegaard - albeit with tongue in cheek.

Haaland is one of the most sought-after strikers in world football and has been linked with virtually every major European club - something which does not surprise his Norway international team-mate Odegaard, who calls the forward a "beast".

Manchester City have been especially heavily linked, with reports they have already agreed a deal; however, Odegaard feels that, if Haaland comes to the Premier League, it should be to north London.

What has Odegaard said about Haaland?

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Odegaard said: "He [Haaland] is a funny guy. A good friend of mine and a great player.

"We will see what he will do. I don’t know - but, if he is coming to England, he needs to come to us [Arsenal] of course!

"No, I don’t know what he will do but he is a great guy. To be honest we haven’t talked too much about it. I know he has so many people trying to ask him and to tell him what to do and I don’t want to do that. So, we will have to wait and see.

"He’s a beast. He is strong, he is fast, and I think he has everything. So, I think he can play in every league, in every country to be honest."

Where will Haaland go next?

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both registered interest in signing Haaland in the summer, while reports in the English media say Man City have agreed a £500,000-a-week contract with him.

Article continues below

Haaland reportedly has a release clause which will trigger this summer, meaning European giants are fighting to sign a world-class striker for a relatively smaller fee than they would expect to pay for his talent.

Arsenal have not been closely linked with a deal for Haaland, although they do need a striker with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah out of contract in the summer.

Further Reading