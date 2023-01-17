'Sabotage!' - BBC blasts pornographic audio on live TV before Liverpool vs Wolves

BBC endured an audio mix-up in its pre-match FA Cup coverage on Tuesday, with pornagraphic content blaring on the broadcast.

Studio hosts struggled to hold it together

Gary Lineker identified "sabotage"

Went on for at least five minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? BBC's coverage before Liverpool's third-round FA Cup replay against Wolves was marred by explicit audio on live TV.

WARNING: Clip contains audio that some users may find offensive

WHAT THEY SAID: “We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening," wrote BBC in a statement about 40 minutes after the incident. "We are investigating how this happened.”

THE REACTION:

It's the magic of the Cup...

Twitter

And the studio coverage had everyone tuning in.

Twitter

Many fans saw the funny side of it.

Twitter

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BBC? Shortly after the incident, it was revealed that the sabotage was the work of notorious online prankster Daniel Jarvis. What sort of punishment he faces for the practical joke remains to be seen.