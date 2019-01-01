Bayern won't rule out fresh move for Man City star Sane

After a deal broke down in the summer over the winger's injury, the Bundesliga giants could move for the Germany international again in the future

have not dismissed out of hand the prospect of making a fresh bid for star Leroy Sane.

The international winger might have moved to the Allianz Arena in the summer had he not picked up a serious injury in the Community Shield and, though Bayern subsequently moved to sign Philippe Coutinho, there remains a prospect that they could yet add the 23-year-old to their ranks.

Certainly, Edmund Stoiber, a member of the club’s supervisory board, has indicated that the management would have their backing if they were to decide to reopen the case.

“There were discussions over Sane,” he confirmed to Sport Bild. “The unfortunate injury and the surgery he required for it broke the deal up.

“We’ll see how things develop. As chairman of the advisory board and a member of the supervisory board, I have great faith in the sporting leadership. If they propose a transfer of this magnitude, that is justified.”

While Bayern have not traditionally been a club willing to match those spending the biggest fees, they would likely have broken the €100 million (£86m/$110m) barrier to sign the City man.

Stoiber admits that spending such sums of money could be necessary if they are to continue to compete at the sharp end of the .

“We knew what was required and that the fee was being pushed upwards,” he said. “But financial stability is the responsibility of our chief financial officer Jan-Christian Dreesen.”

Bayern have had a difficult start to the 2019-20 season, with their comparative struggles in the seeing them jettison head coach Niko Kovac.

The post remains vacant, although interim boss Hansi Flick oversaw a promising 4-0 win over on Saturday that propelled Bayern back into third in the Bundesliga, four points behind early pace-setters .

Meanwhile, they have already booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League, having won all four of their fixtures to date.

They are next in action on November 23, when they travel to in Bundesliga action following the international break.