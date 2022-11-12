Bayern München
Bayern president Hainer reveals how close club came to signing Haaland
Ritabrata Banerjee
8:35 PM SGT 12/11/22
- Bayern came close to signing Haaland
- Striker joined Manchester City
- Haaland in red-hot form in Premier League
WHAT HAPPENED? Hainer revealed that other that alongside City, who eventually signed the Norwegian for €60 million in the summer, Bayern Munich had 'the best chance' of landing the striker.
WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with Bayern Media Group, Hainer said, "Haaland is interesting for every top club in the world and we had the best chances alongside Manchester City."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland is enjoying a purple patch since he joined Manchester City. The 22-year-old forward has scored a ridiculous 18 goals in 12 Premier League appearances thus far.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? Bayern Munich take on Schalke on Saturday in a Bundesliga clash before the season halts for the Qatar World Cup.