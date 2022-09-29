Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich will return to Bundesliga action with a home game against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday. The German champions are shockingly winless in their last four league games and will be desperate to bounce back to familiar winning ways.
Bayer Leverkusen's situation is worse as they find themselves 15th on the league table having managed just one victory from seven matches so far this season. They face an uphill battle against the 2021-22 Bundesliga champions Bayern as both teams look to correct their courses.
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen date & kick-off time
Game:
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen
Date:
September 30, 2022
Kick-off:
7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET / 12:00am IST (October 1)
Venue:
Allianz Arena
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on TV via ESPN and can be streamed on the ESPN app.
In the United Kingdom (UK), Sky Sports Mix is showing the game between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen on TV, with a live stream available through the Sky Sports app.
Fans in India can catch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen on the Sony Sports Network.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
Sky Sports mix
Sky Sports app
US
ESPN
ESPN app
India
Sony Ten 2 SD/ HD
Sony Live
Bayern Munich squad & team news
Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka both missed Germany's Nations League games during the international break due to COVID. However, the duo is expected to be back in contention.
There are other injury concerns for Julian Nagelsmann as Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman and Bouna Sarr are all sidelined due to injuries.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Neuer, Ulreich
Defenders
Stanisic, Mazraoui, Hernandez, Sarr, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano
Midfielders
Muisala, Gravenberch, Davies, Sabitzer, Wanner, Choupo-Moting, Sane, Goretzka, Kimmich
Forwards
Gnabry, Coman, Mane, Muller, Tel
Bayer Leverkusen squad and team news
Bayer Leverkusen boss Gerardo Seoane will be without Andrey Lunev, Exequiel Palacios, Florian Wirtz, Amine Adli and Karim Bellarabi who have all been ruled out to injuries.
Bayer Leverkusen have scored as many goals as second-placed Borussia Dortmund. However, their defence has let the fans down, having let in 12 goals. Only Bochum and Eintracht Frankfurt have conceded more goals from seven matches.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hradecky, Lomb
Defenders
Tapsoba, Tah, Kossounou, Hincapie, Bakker, Sinkgraven, Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah
Midfielders
Eze, Demirbay, Andrich, Amiri, Aranguiz, Sertdemir, Azhil
Forwards
Diaby, Hlozek, Paulinho, Odoi, Schick, Azmoun