Share Follow GOAL on Google

New reports have emerged suggesting that senior figures at Bayern Munich were increasingly concerned about Vincent Kompany’s health and lack of work-life balance weeks before his recent collapse. The former Manchester City captain was rushed to hospital after falling ill while observing a reserve team training session, leaving those present at the Sabener Strasse facility deeply shaken.

Advertisement

Medical emergency halts training

The 40-year-old fell ill on Friday roughly 20 minutes into an reserve team session overseen by newly appointed coach Dante. Medical staff intervened immediately, and the Belgian was transported to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition. The incident occurred shortly after Kompany had led first-team preparations for Sunday's Bundesliga fixture.

Reports indicate the Bayern boss had been battling a severe viral infection. This illness reportedly inflamed old scar tissue in his hip, causing significant pain and leaving him struggling to stand for prolonged periods or climb stairs. Club doctors were actively monitoring the situation, even administering medication early in Wednesday's Champions League match.

Following the collapse, the reserve training session was promptly abandoned. While most players had already returned to the changing rooms, onlookers were left visibly distressed, prompting the immediate cancellation of the reserve side's Saturday match against DJK Vilzing.

Kompany and club chiefs address health scare

Getty Images

Following Bayern's 2-2 Champions League draw against Arsenal in midweek, Kompany openly acknowledged his physical struggles. "As a coach, you always want to do everything," he admitted. "I caught a pretty nasty virus last week, and of course, I didn't listen to my body, and then at some point, my body just said: 'That's enough!'"

Advertisement Advertisement

Assistant coach Aaron Danks, who will temporarily take charge, highlighted the manager's relentless drive. "It's really not easy to get Vincent to rest," Danks noted. "That's a challenge - you know him as a person! He's a true leader and works hard. But he has a virus, and it's important that he rests."

Related Topics

Next matches SCF Bundesliga 12:30 FCB

Bayern Munich quickly released a statement confirming the medical emergency: "Vincent Kompany had to seek medical treatment on Friday after collapsing during training for FC Bayern's amateurs. The first-team coach had been watching the second team's session. Kompany will undergo thorough examination in the hospital and remain in medical care. For the time being, his coaching staff will manage training and match operations."

Sporting director Max Eberl emphasised the club's unwavering support. "The health of Vincent Kompany is our utmost priority," Eberl stated. "At FC Bayern, we will do everything to ensure he recovers quickly. Vinnie is receiving all necessary medical care and support, as well as all the time he needs. His coaching team, which we fully trust, will take over his duties. All of us at FC Bayern wish Vinnie a speedy recovery."

Advertisement

Warning signs ignored behind the scenes

The collapse comes after weeks of growing anxiety among Bayern staff regarding Kompany’s intense lifestyle. According to BILD, insiders observed a drastic lack of work-life balance, describing the head coach as a "workaholic". Colleagues reportedly noticed him running on minimal sleep, eating irregularly, avoiding exercise, consuming excessive coffee, and taking on an unsustainable workload.

His immersion in club operations extended far beyond standard managerial duties. Kompany has been heavily involved in all aspects of Bayern's daily infrastructure, recently acting as the driving force behind a project to install huge privacy screens around the training pitches to prevent tactical espionage.

Advertisement

Danks steps up as Bayern push on

Getty Images

Danks faces the immediate challenge of navigating Sunday's Bundesliga encounter against Freiburg without his head coach. Bayern currently sit at the summit of the German top flight, boasting four wins and two draws. The Bavarian giants will continue relying on star attacker Harry Kane, who has been instrumental in helping Kompany secure two league titles since the Belgian's arrival in Munich in 2024.

While their domestic form remains strong, European competition presents a trickier test. Bayern currently sit 14th in the Champions League league phase after registering one win and two draws. The coaching staff must now maintain momentum across all fronts while ensuring their manager takes the extended break required to make a full recovery.