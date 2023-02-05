Bayern Munich sporting director confirms Cancelo permanent transfer talks with Man City and reveals club have been chasing player for 4 years

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed that the club are planning to make Joao Cancelo's loan move permanent.

Bayern director reveals permanent transfer talks for Cancelo

Joined Bayern on loan from Man City

Provided an assist on debut

WHAT HAPPENED? Salihamidzic also revealed that the Bundesliga giants have been chasing the Portuguese for the last four years but a deal did not materialise until this January, when he left Manchester City to join them on loan following a falling out with Pep Guardiola.

Bayern are interested in retaining the player's service for a longer period of time and confirmed holding talks with the Sky Blues. City are expected to ask for a fee of €70m.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BamS, Salihamidzic said: "After the transfer was done, we actually thought again about how long we've been dealing with João. We came up with more than four years. Either our position was filled or we didn't have the money for it.

"We're playing with open cards. This sum is difficult for us to imagine in the next few years. If all sides really want a common solution, you can manage that in the end. He knows that he has been one of our dream players for years."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo provided an assist on his debut for Bayern in a DFB Pokal round of 16 clash against Mainz. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the opening goal from the full-back's cross.

WHAT NEXT FOR JOAO CANCELO? Julian Nagelsmann's side next take on Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga clash on Sunday.