Bayern Munich SPLIT over Julian Nagelsmann sacking with Joao Cancelo & Sadio Mane among those who wanted him gone

There is apparently a split in the Bayern Munich dressing room over the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann as the club's manager.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bayern dressing room has been split into two factions with one who backed the decision of the club and the other who sided with Nagelsmann, according to BILD. The club parted ways with the German tactician last week and replaced him with Thomas Tuchel at the helm.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joao Cancelo and Sadio Mane were against the manager, players like Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Pavard wanted the 35-year-old to stay.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The manager's sacking was largely due to Bayern's recent run of poor form in the Bundesliga as they had won just five times in their last 10 games. Nagelsmann has been tipped to replace the recently-deposed Tottenham boss Antonio Conte since departing Die Roten.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? Tuchel's first test will be against former club Borussia Dortmund when the two clubs meet in Bundesliga on April 1.