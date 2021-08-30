Bayern Munich confirm Sabitzer transfer from RB Leipzig in €16m deal

The Austrian midfielder reunites with Julian Nagelsmann after weeks of speculation, and will wear No 18 at Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich have completed the long-awaited transfer of Marcel Sabitzer, signing the Austrian international midfielder from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig.

Sabitzer is the third person to cross from Leipzig to Munich this summer - after manager Julian Nagelsmann joined the Bundesliga champions, followed by central defender Dayot Upamecano.

The central midfielder has signed a four-year contract until 2025 and will wear No 18. It is widely reported that the transfer fee is €16 million (£13.7m/$18.9m).

What has been said?

Sabitzer told his new club's website: "I'm very happy to be able to play for FC Bayern. Even as a child, my Bayern jersey was my great pride, and every year at Christmas I got a new one. I will give everything for this club, want to win as many games as possible and of course win many titles."

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said: "Sabitzer brings everything to the table a player needs to play for FC Bayern. He will also not need a long acclimatization period because he is already very familiar with the philosophy of our coach Nagelsmann."

Hasan Salihamidzic, sporting director of the Bundesliga champions, added: "We are very happy that we could win over Sabitzer for FC Bayern.

"Marcel is a very good footballer, he has a great mentality, is very ambitious and, as captain of RB, has carried responsibility on and off the pitch. After all, our coach knows him very well, also as a leadership player. We are looking forward to him."

Nagelsmann gets his man

Sabitzer was considered the dream player for the new Bayern boss, and gives his side a versatile option for midfield, as he can play both centrally and on the wing. Bayern had been looking for reinforcements in both positions.

After initially signing from Rapid Vienna in 2014 and then being loaned out to sister club Red Bull Salzburg for a season, Sabitzer became a key figure as Leipzig established themselves as a Bundesliga force and a real title rival to perennial champions Bayern.

Sabitzer played a total of 229 competitive games for last season's German runners-up, scoring 52 goals and providing 42 assists.

Article continues below

Bayern had questioned whether to make a bid for some time, as they already have several central midfielders on their books such as Mickael Cuisance and Corentin Tolisso, who they have tried to sell this summer without success.

However Nagelsmann's close relationship with Sabitzer, and the player's desire to leave Leipzig for Bayern, saw the deal pushed over the line.

Further reading