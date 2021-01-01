Bayern Munich suffer Gnabry injury blow as thigh problem rules winger out ‘for the foreseeable future’

The Germany international picked up a torn muscle during the 1-0 win over Tigres in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Thursday evening

Bayern Munich are set to be without Serge Gnabry “for the foreseeable future” after the Germany international picking up a thigh injury at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Hansi Flick’s side added another major trophy to their collection with a 1-0 win over Tigres on Thursday, but that success has come at a price.

No timescale has been put on Gnabry’s absence, but he will be stuck on the sidelines for quite some time.

What has been said?

“FC Bayern will have to do without Serge Gnabry for the foreseeable future,” read a statement released on the club’s official website. “The forward tore a muscle in his left thigh in yesterday's 1-0 triumph in the FIFA Club World Cup final against Tigres UANL.

“The injury was confirmed following an examination by the FC Bayern medical unit.

“Gnabry has played in 28 of 32 competitive matches so far this season and scored six goals.”

How has Gnabry fared this season?

Along with the six goals that Gnabry has recorded in the 2020-21 campaign, he has also provided four assists.

He has become a key part of Flick’s plans, with the former Arsenal academy graduate seeing his stock soar on the back of his 2017 switch to Allianz Arena.

The 25-year-old has played in 18 of Bayern’s 20 Bundesliga fixtures this term, making the starting XI in 16 of those outings.

What does Bayern’s fixture list look like?

With Gnabry ruled out, it could be that he misses important games in domestic and continental competition.

Bayern, who now have six titles to their name, have already slipped out of the DFB-Pokal this season. They are, however, looking to defend their Bundesliga crown and will be back in action on Monday against Arminia Bielefeld.

Flick’s men will then travel to Eintracht Frankfurt before facing Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter on February 23.

By the time of the return date of that contest, Bayern will have played host to old adversaries Borussia Dortmund – with it yet to be determined when Gnabry will come back into contention.

