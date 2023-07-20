Bayern Munich flop Sadio Mane in talks to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr just a year after leaving Liverpool

Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane is in talks to join Saudi side Al-Nassr, a year after departing Liverpool.

Sadio Mane in talks with Al-Nassr

Mane's unsuccessful stint at Bayern Munich

Al-Nassr signing big names

WHAT HAPPENED? Sadio Mane, who had a challenging spell at Bayern Munich, is currently in negotiations with Al-Nassr, according to The Athletic. There is a possibility of the former Southampton attacker joining the Saudi Arabian club, just a year after his departure from Liverpool.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 31-year-old joined Bayern last summer from Liverpool for £35million signing a three-year deal until 2025. The forward was unable to leave a lasting impression scoring just seven times in 25 league appearances. He was involved in an altercation with teammate Leroy Sane for which he was fined.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr from Manchester United last December and the side has since signed some big names in the summer. They have already signed Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan and Seko Fofana from Lens and are hoping to seal the signing of Portuguese fullback, Alex Telles.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

GOAL AR

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? The Senegalese international will join Bayern Munich on their pre-season tour. The Bavarian giants will face Manchester City next.