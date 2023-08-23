Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in transfer battle! Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotcha wanted by both Bundesliga giants

Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap is reportedly being closely tracked by both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to reports from Sky Sport in Germany, the 21-year-old defender is being monitored by the Bundesliga sides, with representatives at Bayern having already enquired as to where a deal for the defender can be explored. Dortmund have been pushing for a loan deal, with a verbal agreement yet to be discussed between the player and either club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After impressing throughout the 2022-23 campaign for the Saints, Bella-Kotchap's stock has continued to rise, but he has not featured for the Saints this season following their relegation to the Championship. Having already made two appearances for Germany at international level, it remains to be seen where his imminent future lies.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Having previously played in Germany with Bochum before his move to the south coast, Bella-Kotchap has already been praised by many in the game, with some pundits and fellow professionals drawing comparisons to the playing style of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTHAMPTON? Russell Martin's side are currently fifth in the Championship after three games played and host QPR on home soil this weekend.