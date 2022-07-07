Adidas launch Bayern Munich 2022-23 away kit with 'fit for champions' slogan

A regal design with gold accents is deemed to be suitable for the club currently dominating German football

Bayern Munich will don an ultra-clean, predominantly white kit with striking gold embellishments for their away days in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

A sleek and golden kit acts as a reminder to their opponents of the class they are up against after winning the Bundesliga title for a tenth consecutive year.

All of the shirt's details, including the adidas and Bayern Munich badges, their T-Mobile sponsor and the recognisable three stripes, come in gold.

The shirt features the Munchner Kindl, a symbol frequently found on the city of Munich's coat of arms and denotes the players taking a small part of their city with them wherever the new season takes them.

Bayern Munich 2022-23 away kit & how to buy

The Bayern Munich away kit is available now and can be purchased from adidas and the Bayern Munich official store. Here's a look at all the items available:

