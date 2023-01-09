Bayern legend Muller backtracks on suggestion he would retire from Germany duty

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Thomas Muller has back-pedalled on hints that he would consider retiring from the national team.

Muller hinted at retirement after Qatar 2022

Has since back-pedalled on those words

Claims he is available to Flick for Euro 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Germany crashed out at the group stages of this winter's World Cup in Qatar despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica on matchday three. Muller hinted post-match that the game might have been his last for Die Mannschaft, but the veteran forward has since backtracked on those words, admitting that he will be available to Hansi Flick for the upcoming European Championship on home soil.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was emotional after the Costa Rica game, of course," Muller said in a press conference. "It was a sad moment, especially because we were eliminated even if we won the game. I've been in good communication with Hansi [Flick]. As long as I am a professional footballer, I will always be available to the national team. It's up to the coach to decide when, if and how. The goal is to be successful again. Hansi has many options in attack. I'm very relaxed, but will absolutely be there when the coach needs me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Muller playing an integral part in Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil, the forward has since been eliminated at the group stages of two successive tournaments. Despite his recent misfortune, the Bayern man would provide Flick with ample experience at Euro 2024, given that he boasts 44 goals in 121 caps and remains the third-highest World Cup goalscorer of all active players with 10 goals, behind only Kylian Mbappe (12) and Lionel Messi (13).

WHAT NEXT FOR MULLER? With Euro 2024 qualifiers not getting underway until mid-March, Muller's focus will be on upcoming club matters with Bayern, who return to Bundesliga action away to RB Leipzig on January 20.