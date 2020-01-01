Bayern coach Flick urges Sane to give more

While prepared to be patient, Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is eager to see improvement from Leroy Sane.

coach Hansi Flick wants to see more from Leroy Sane, but said the attacker needed time.

Since joining Bayern from for a reported €45million earlier this year, Sane has scored five goals and provided two assists in nine games.

The attacker missed almost the entire 2019-20 season with City after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

While Flick is eager for Sane to improve, he is also prepared to be patient with the 24-year-old following his injury.

"He is 100 per cent fit. His efficiency is great," he told a news conference.

"But like other players, he unnecessarily lost the ball a couple of times against Salzburg and in some instances, he didn't quite pursue one-on-ones. There are reasons for it, and we talked about that. He will try to do better next time.

"When he comes on the pitch, he creates a certain dynamic in the team, increases it. In the last couple of games, he has always scored after being subbed in. That's what makes him stand out and he has quality.

#Flick on @leroy_sane : "When Leroy is on the pitch, he adds energy and always carries a goal threat. It's obvious that he still needs some time, but he will get that. We're very happy with him." #MiaSanMia #VfBFCB pic.twitter.com/WhKK8QpqCL — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 27, 2020

"It is obvious that he still needs time after a long injury, and he will get that time. He works hard in training.

"We are pleased with him, but it is important that when he starts a game, he gives a 100 per cent. We are working on that."

In six games, three of which have been starts, this season, Sane has scored three goals and provided two assists.

He has also created four big chances. Only Thomas Muller (six), Serge Gnabry, Admir Mehmedi and Raphael Guerreiro (all five) have created more.

However, his big chance conversion percentage is 50 per cent, while he has completed just seven of 20 attempted dribbles.

Top of the Bundesliga by a point ahead of Dortmund and Leverkusen, Bayern visit on Saturday.