Barcelona boss Xavi apologises for Dani Alves comments following Brazilian’s arrest on suspicion of sexual assault

Chris Burton
|
Xavi HernandezGetty Images
BarcelonaDani AlvesPrimera División

Barcelona coach Xavi has apologised for his comments on Dani Alves following the Brazilian’s arrest on suspicion of sexual assault.

Following the news that his former team-mate had been taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a woman in a Catalan nightclub on December 30, Xavi said he was “in a state of shock” and claimed to “feel very bad for Dani”. The World Cup winner has now acknowledged that the timing and wording of his statement was ill-judged, with the ex-Spain international speaking out in support of those that are subjected to acts of “gender-based violence”.

Xavi told reporters a day after his previous comments on the subject of Alves: “I would like to clarify something I said yesterday. I think what I meant was misunderstood. I was not forceful enough with my words.

“It is quite a lurid and important subject. I left out the victims and I think all these acts should be condemned. Whether Dani or anyone else does them. I was unfortunate and I apologise to the victim and to the victims of these acts of gender-based violence and this type of rape.

“Having said that, I am sorry that Dani was able to do this kind of act. I am shocked. All my support to the victim. Yesterday I was not right in my words, there was a lot of criticism and I understand that.

“I feel bad, I really do. I have not had a good day. I know my voice is very important, I am now part of, for me, the biggest club in history and I feel bad about this misunderstanding. Maybe I wasn’t too forceful with my words. I am truly sorry.”

Alves, who has taken in two spells at Barcelona and is now without a club after seeing his contract terminated at Mexican side Pumas, was arrested and taken to court in Barcelona on Friday, with a judge ruling that he should be provisionally jailed without bail. The 39-year-old denies all of the allegations made against him.

Editors' Picks