Barcelona working on De Jong & Lenglet contracts after thrashing out terms with Ter Stegen

The Liga giants are set to announce that their German goalkeeper has signed a new deal, with the plan being to get two more agreements in place

are working on new contracts for Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet after thrashing out fresh terms with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Goal is able to confirm.

The Liga giants have seen discussions with their Germany international goalkeeper drag on longer than they would have liked.

An agreement has been reached, though, with Ter Stegen and an official announcement is in the pipeline.

He had only been tied to a deal through to 2022, but Barca have overcome the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic to rekindle talks and get pen to paper.

Ter Stegen is set to become one of the highest-paid players at Camp Nou, with his importance to Ronald Koeman’s squad being recognised in a lucrative contract.

With that saga about to be brought to a close, the Blaugrana are in a position to turn their attention elsewhere.

Lenglet is another of those that the Camp Nou board are eager to reward for his impressive progress since joining the club.

The French defender has become a key part of their plans and is still working on the deal that he signed upon his arrival in 2018.

His consistent performances and positive attitude have made him a popular figure with team-mates and coaching staff, and that standing will see a new deal put to him despite already being tied down until the summer of 2023.

Goal has also learned that talks will be held with Dutch midfielder De Jong.

The international is another that is committed to the Blaugrana for the foreseeable future, with his contract running until 2024.

He has not yet hit the heights expected of him in Spanish football since completing a big-money move from , but still boasts plenty of potential at 23 years of age.

Koeman is convinced that he can bring the best out of a fellow countryman and wants him to form part of long-term planning in Catalunya.

Josep Bartomeu is prepared to act on that, with the under-fire Barca president eager to deliver positive news amid serious questioning of his ongoing presence.

It could be that his final act is to deliver a flurry of renewals, with those at Camp Nou confident that the confirmation of Ter Stegen’s extension will be followed by more good news when it comes to Lenglet and De Jong.