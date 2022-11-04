Barcelona vs Almeria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Gerard Pique is set to play his final game at Camp Nou as Barcelona host Almeria in Saturday's La Liga contest. Ending their Champions League campaign with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen, albeit without progress into the last 16, the Blaugrana will now be looking to put pressure on league leaders Real Madrid.
Xavi's men are within a point off the top of La Liga after a 1-0 win at Valencia as Los Blancos dropped points against Girona last week.
For a newly-promoted side, Almeria are not doing badly, having just picked up their fourth win of the campaign - a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo. In fact, three of those victories came in their last five outings.
GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.
Barcelona vs Almeria date & kick-off time
Game:
Barcelona vs Almeria
Date:
November 5, 2022
Kick-off:
4pm ET / 8pm BST / 1:30am IST (Nov 6)
Venue:
Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona
How to watch Barcelona vs Almeria on TV & live stream online
Viewers in the United States (U.S.) can watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.
Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV will showcase Barcelona vs Almeria on TV in the UK.
In India, the match can be watched on Sports18 and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NA
ESPN+
UK
Viaplay Sports 1
Viaplay, La Liga TV
India
Sports18 - 1 SD
Voot Select
Barcelona squad & team news
Franck Kessie sustained a thigh injury in Plzen to add to Xavi's injury woes, as the Ivorian joins Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia in the treatment room.
Meanwhile, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Memphis Depay are eyeing some sort of action; but the evening will be dedicated to Gerard Pique, who will be bidding adieu to Camp Nou.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Balde, Alonso, Pique, Bellerin; Pedri, De Jong, Gavi; Torres, Lewandowski, Dembele
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ter Stegen, Pena
Defenders
Bellerin, Pique, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Balde
Midfielders
Busquets, Pedri, Kessie, De Jong, Gavi
Forwards
Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Depay, Raphinha
Almeria team news and squad
Almeria head coach, Rubi, isn't as troubled on the injury front as he only misses Juanjo Nieto and Ivan Martos for the tie.
It could even be an unchanged XI from the Celta win.
Almeria possible XI: Martinez; Akieme, Ely, Babic, Mendes; De la Hoz, Melero; Embarba, Robertone, Baptistao; Toure
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Pacheco, Martinez, Fuoli
Defenders
Kaiky, Ely, Babic, Chumi, Akieme, Centellas, Pozo, Mendes
Midfielders
Costa, Eguaras, Melero, Robertone, Puigmal, Guedes, De la Hoz, Ramazani, Lazaro, Embarba, Portillo
Forwards
Baptistao, Toure, Milonanovic, Sousa