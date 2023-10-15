Barcelona eyeing shock swoop to sign Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen for nothing next summer

Barcelona are said to be eyeing a surprise move for Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen on a free transfer next summer.

Maatsen has struggled for game time so far

Spent 22/23 season on loan at Burnley

Versatile defender can play in multiple positions

WHAT HAPPENED? According to reports from Spanish outlet Sport, the Spanish giants are said to be monitoring the situation regarding the 21-year-old's contract at Stamford Bridge, given Marcos Alonso's own contract is set to expire next year. Maatsen's deal expires on June 30 and negotiations could take place as early as January, with Barcelona potentially able to negotiate a pre-contract deal to secure him for nothing in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea accepted an offer from Burnley for Maatsen in the summer, although the defender opted to stay in west London. Despite featuring eight times for the Blues this season, he is yet to muster a Premier League start.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA AND MAATSEN?: It remains to be seen whether Chelsea and Maatsen agree to terms for a new contract ahead of the expiry of his current deal this summer. At just 21, opportunities have seemingly been hard to come by and the chance of first-team football at Barcelona could prove to be too big to turn down.