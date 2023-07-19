Barcelona seal shock €8m Oriol Romeu transfer as former Southampton midfielder & Chelsea flop returns to Camp Nou for second spell

Barcelona have re-signed Oriol Romeu from Girona in an €8m (£7m) deal, the club have confirmed.

Romeu returns to Barca

Played for club between 2004 and 2011

Moves from Girona

WHAT HAPPENED? Barca have confirmed that they have signed Romeu, for a reported €8m fee, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a three-year deal. Romeu departed the Catalan club for Chelsea in 2011 but struggled at Stamford Bridge and has since played for Southampton and Girona before returning to Camp Nou.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have been aiming to replace Sergio Busquets this summer after the legendary midfielder departed on a free transfer. It remains to be seen if Romeu is given the minutes required to replace the defensive midfielder but he is a budget option for the club. This summer, Xavi's side have also signed Ilkay Gundogan, Vitor Roque, and Inigo Martinez.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona play Juventus in a pre-season friendly this weekend, and Romeu will hope to be involved.