HUGE drama! Barcelona on the verge of Champions League exit after six-goal thriller with Inter

Ed Mackey|
Robert Lewandowski Barcelona Inter 2022-23Getty Images
Barcelona look set to miss out on the Champions League knockout stage for the second consecutive season after failing to beat Inter.

  • Just four points from four games
  • Only win came against Viktoria Plzen
  • 3-3 draw leaves them close to elimination

WHAT HAPPENED? After a summer of pulling financial levers to compete with Europe's elite clubs, Barcelona are close to falling at the first hurdle in the Champions League. They shared six goals with Inter at Camp Nou and despite a late comeback, the Blaugrana's exit is likely to be confirmed in a fortnight's time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The hosts opened the scoring through Ousmane Dembele and went into half-time 1-0 in front. However, one of the great Champions League second halves started with a Nicolo Barella equaliser. Inter would then go in front on two separate occasions through Lautaro Martinez and Robin Gosens, but two Robert Lewandowski goals gave Barca hope of a fairytale finish. But it wasn't to be and the Serie A giants could have actually won it at the death with a gilt-edged chance that they ultimately squandered.

ALL EYES ON: Lewandowski scored twice for the home side but he will have still come away from Camp Nou unhappy. His first goal was one that took a huge, defining deflection while his second was a brilliant, bullet header. Given the fact he had six other shots in the game, the Poland captain will be frustrated that he hasn't come away with the match ball.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Pedri Barcelona Inter 2022-23Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski Frenkie de Jong Barcelona Inter 2022-23Getty ImagesInter Barcelona 2022-23Getty Images

THE VERDICT:

A world-class performance from El Toro.

Barca Inter BMB tweet 1Twitter

I can't think of any better, can you?

Barca Inter BMB tweet 2Twitter

Oh, how Barca miss their GOAT.

Barca Inter BMB tweet 3Twitter

An evening to forget for another member of the old guard.

Barca Inter BMB tweet 4Twitter

No wonder Barca (and Juve) still want a Super League!

Barca Inter BMB tweet 5Twitter


WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? To have any chance of qualifying for the knockouts, Barcelona now rely on Viktoria Plzen getting a result at the San Siro in the next Champions League matchweek. Xavi is also tasked with turning his players' attention to this weekend's Clasico at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

