Barcelona willing to loan out USMNT star Sergino Dest again or sell for just €10m

- Dest likely to leave Barca
- Played second-fiddle to Davide Calabria in Milan
- Hasn't lived up to lofty expectations
WHAT HAPPENED? The defender's future appears to lie away from Barcelona as The Athletic reports that the Catalan club are ready to cut their losses, putting a €10 million (£9m/$11 price tag on the 22-year-old. Another loan move isn't out of the question, either.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dest's season on loan at AC Milan didn't go all to plan as the United States international only made eight Serie A appearances at San Siro last season. Dest got a few Champions League appearances under his belt, albeit just one as a starter. The decision was made in January to not make his stay in Milan permanent, leaving Dest in limbo again.
WHAT NEXT FOR DEST? All signs point towards the fact Dest, who was signed from Ajax in 2020 for €21m (£18m/$23m), will leave Barcelona once again in the coming weeks, although it's not known as of yet if any of Europe's top clubs are interested.