Barcelona to hand Koeman new contract if he meets 2021-22 targets at Camp Nou

Joan Laporta has presented the Dutchman with a conditional proposal that could see him remain in the Blaugrana dugout beyond the end of the season

Barcelona are ready to hand Ronald Koeman a new contract if he meets their 2021-22 targets, Goal can confirm.

Koeman replaced Quique Setien in the Camp Nou hot seat following Barca's disastrous 2019-20 campaign, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

The 58-year-old guided the Blaugrana to their 31st Copa del Rey triumph last term and they've made a steady start to the 2021-22 season despite wholesale changes to the squad over the summer, with Joan Laporta set to reward him with a new deal if he continues.

What are the terms of Barca's offer?

The Barca president submitted a conditional extension offer to Koeman in August that guarantees the Dutchman a longer reign at Camp Nou provided he meets certain performance criteria over the next 11 months.

Laporta expects Koeman to continue handling the pressure that comes with the managerial hot seat, meaning he must remain a picture of composure in front of the press regardless of whether his position is called into question.

He will also have to deliver consistent results while sticking to the club's 'Cruyffista philosophy', with Barca's performance in their 4-2 win against Real Sociedad on the opening weekend of the new campaign considered to be a solid blueprint to follow.

Koeman has been told that subsequent displays in the 1-1 draw at Athletic Club and 2-1 win at home to Getafe fell below the required standard, and that he should aim to stick to a 4-3-3 formation going forward.

Puig set for central role

Laporta has also instructed Koeman to give La Masia academy graduate Riqui Puig a central role in his plans, with the 22-year-old having found himself on the fringes of the action over the past year.

Koeman has used Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets ahead of Puig, but will have to find a place for him as the current season progresses or else his position could come under threat.

What could Barca achieve in 2021-22?

Koeman has a huge task on his hands to live up to Laporta's expectations this term after seeing a number of key players leave the club during their bid to reduce their overall wage bill in the summer.

Club legend Lionel Messi was the most notable departure, with the 34-year-old joining Paris Saint-Germain after being told his contract wouldn't be renewed, while World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann has been sent back to Atletico Madrid in a €40 million deal (£47m/$34m).

Barca were able to bring in Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia, Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay, while future prospects Ansu Fati and Pedri are expected to step up to a new level with the help of experienced performers such as Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique.

