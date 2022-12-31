'You made your bed!' - What Jordi Alba said to be given red card by Lahoz & how Barcelona defender bizarrely forgot he'd already been booked

The Spanish full-back failed to recall that he was on a yellow card before being shown a second booking by referee Mateu Lahoz, Sergi Roberto claimed.

Alba sent off for dissent

Received two yellows in less than five minutes

Barca drop points in title race

WHAT HAPPENED? The infamously card happy referee was at his best Saturday afternoon, and sent Alba off for dissent in the 78th minute. The full-back was shown one yellow for arguing a dubious foul called against Pedri, and seemed to talk himself into a second soon after.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Jordi Alba had forgotten his first card," Roberto said. "I don't know what he said to get him expelled.

"Jordi has only told me that he said 'that he had made his bed'. We have all been a little surprised."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lahoz handed out 15 cards to send an already chippy Catalan derby into madness. It was his first showing since his infamous 17-card performance in the World Cup quarter-final.

Saturday's contest was a poor one for Barca, who are now level with Real Madrid on 38 points heading into the new year.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ALBA? Alba will serve a one-game ban, and won't feature for Barcelona in their fixture against Atletico Madrid next week.