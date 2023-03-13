Barcelona suffer HUGE Gavi registration blow after paperwork deadline gaffe

The chaos behind the scenes at Barcelona continues with the club unable to register star midfielder Gavi in the first team after missing a deadline.

Gavi still considered youth player

Barcelona to appeal ruling

Spain star could leave as a free agent this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona announced on January 31 that a court had allowed them to register Gavi as a first-team player, despite La Liga's attempt to block the deal. The Spanish first division vowed to appeal, and the Mercantile Court of Barcelona overturned Gavi's registration, citing the fact that Barca failed to turn in their paperwork on time. Barcelona will appeal the decision, according to Relevo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: La Liga asserted that Barcelona could not afford Gavi's €8 million(£7.1m/$8.6m) salary due to the fact that they were over their agreed squad budget for 2022-23. The court originally ruled otherwise, allowing the 18-year-old Spaniard to be registered as a first-team squad member. But now, Barca will have to wait until the summer to sign on their young star, who is still regarded as a youth player.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gavi could technically become a free agent in June, should his senior deal be annulled again. However, Barcelona sources told ESPN that they do not expect that to happen. La Liga, however, maintain that the Catalan club need to slice €200m (£177m/$215m) from their budget in order to make any further signings or registrations.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona are facing two registration challenges this summer. They still need to settle on Ronald Araujo's deal after he agreed an extension back in April 2022. The club also insist they will be able to dip into the transfer market to bolster their squad for next year, despite the league's insistence that they are barred from doing so.