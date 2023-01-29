Barcelona's Hector Bellerin set for Sporting loan as Spurs receive Pedro Porro transfer boost

Ex-Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin is reportedly set to join Sporting CP from Barcelona, paving the way for Tottenham to sign Pedro Porro.

Porro long linked with Spurs move

Transfer would create right-back vacancy

Bellerin set to fill gap on loan

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellerin is thought to be on the verge of completing a loan move to the Portuguese side, according to the Evening Standard, which would plug a hole at right-back potentially left by Porro this winter. The switch gives Tottenham a final boost as their move for the Spaniard now looks all but wrapped up, after a date for his medical was set on Saturday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Porro has been a long-term target for Spurs, who had an opening bid for the 23-year-old rejected in mid-January. It now appears that Bellerin's imminent move to Portugal - which was first reported on Saturday - is the final piece of the jigsaw, as Tottenham look set to complete their second bit of January business after hijacking Everton's deal for Arnaut Danjuma on Wednesday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While Sporting land a capable replacement at right-back, Bellerin is set to arrive in Portugal on the hunt for more game time. The Spaniard joined Barca from Real Betis in the summer after ten years with Arsenal, but has only made seven appearances all campaign for the Blaugrana, with most of his time in Catalonia spent on the bench.

WHAT NEXT? With moves for Bellerin and Porro at an advanced stage, all that remains is for Sporting and Tottenham to announce their respective acquisitions before both players can feature at their new clubs.