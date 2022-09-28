Barcelona executive explains why Messi return next season is 'possible financially'

Barcelona vice president Eduard Romeu claimed it would be "possible" for Lionel Messi to return to the club next season.

  • PSG star out of contract after this term
  • Romeu said it would be "financially viable" to sign him
  • But VP admits he won't make final decision

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has yet to announce what he will do after the 2022-23 season, as he wants to focus exclusively on the World Cup right now. Still, speculation is growing that he may fancy a return to Camp Nou.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It would be possible financially because if he returned it would be as a free agent," Romeu said to El Mati de Catalunya Radio. "But it's a decision which has to be made by the coaching staff and the player. It doesn't correspond to me [to make those decisions], but it would be viable."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi left Barcelona in large part because of their financial crisis, but the Blaugrana have raised funds since then through the activation of economic levers. There is a belief that by next summer, they could manage to pay his wages - though he hasn't indicated he's actually willing to make a return.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? In the short-term, Messi will return from international duty to face Nice with PSG on Saturday.

