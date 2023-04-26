Barcelona and England star Lucy Bronze has keyhole surgery on knee three months before 2023 Women's World Cup begins

England star Lucy Bronze has had keyhole surgery on her knee after suffering an injury in Barcelona's Champions League win over Chelsea last week.

Bronze has surgery on knee

Picked up injury vs Chelsea last week

Ruled out for "a few weeks"

WHAT HAPPENED? Bronze hobbled off during last week's semi-final first leg victory and, on the eve of the second leg, Barca announced she had undergone keyhole surgery and would miss the game at Camp Nou. Head coach Jonatan Giraldez said the defender will be out for "a few weeks".

WHAT THEY SAID: Posting on Instagram shortly after the news, Bronze wrote: "Successful surgery! In very good spirits after my knee op yesterday. It's never easy being sidelined, but I'm as focused as ever to work hard and return to full fitness, hopefully as soon as possible.

"Thank you to everyone for all of your kind messages already! I couldn't ask for better support, so thank you. The hard work has already started. Already can't wait to be back on the pitch with this team. See you all very soon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is not just a worry for the rest of Barcelona's season, which could include a European final, but also for England. The Women's World Cup begins in July and head coach Sarina Wiegman only last week lost her captain, Leah Williamson, to a serious knee injury. Both club and country will hope she recovers well.

WHAT NEXT? Bronze will watch from the stands as Barca face Chelsea in the second leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final on Thursday at Camp Nou, with the Catalans only needing to avoid defeat to reach the final.