Barcelona to reward Dembele with extension talks next month in blow to PSG transfer hopes

Barcelona plan on opening contract talks with in-form winger Ousmane Dembele next month, seemingly shutting the door on a rumoured PSG transfer.

Current deal expires in 2024

Player happy at Camp Nou

Will spurn PSG interest

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona plan on discussing a new deal with Dembele after the transfer window, and expect negotiations to be relatively smooth, according to SPORT. It comes as a blow to Paris Saint-Germain, who were reportedly hoping to snag the French international's signature. Dembele's contract expires at the end of the 2024 season, and according to reports includes a release clause of €50 million (£44m/$54m.) However, the player has made it clear he is happy at Barcelona, and has backed it up with a string of strong performances.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dembele was heckled by Barca fans a year ago, but manager Xavi backed the player and insisted he would find form. And Xavi was right. Dembele has 28 goals and assists since the start of 2022, notably scoring winners against Atletico Madrid and later Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey. Although Barca might be hamstrung by La Liga financial regulations, they can still agree new contracts.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Xavi praised his player after a standout showing Wednesday night: "I think Dembele has matured a lot since we took over. We have just given him the tools. He is lethal. We always say when he comes inside, he has to shoot more because he has that quality and he can make the difference in games."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DEMBELE? The winger is now a nailed down starter in Xavi's team, and should feature consistently as they push for La Liga and Copa del Rey glory.