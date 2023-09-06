'If I say what I think I will get banned for ten games' - Jose Mourinho aims fresh dig at Anthony Taylor over Roma's Europa League final defeat to Sevilla

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has aimed a fresh dig at referee Anthony Taylor after looking back at some of the biggest matches in his career.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mourinho has reflected on some key games in his managerial career and revealed his feelings about those matches. The Portuguese tasted success in the Europa League with Porto and Manchester United earlier in his career, but suffered disappointment in the same competition with Roma, who were beaten in the final last season by Sevilla. Mourinho was hit with a charge by UEFA and banned for four games for confronting the match official in the car park after the defeat and still appears to be fairly furious with Taylor.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Winning the Europa league with Manchester United was a normal feeling for me. Roma-Sevilla… if I say what I think I will get banned for ten games," he told Sky Italia.

"Roma-Feyenoord [In the Europa Conference League] but I I could also have indicated the match against Leicester. I’ve never cried on the pitch after a loss. Sometimes, I cry after a win and these two games are historic for Roma."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Taylor was subsequently harrassed by Roma fans at the airport as he returned home after the final. The game was a contentious affair that saw Sevilla win on penalties. Taylor dished out 13 yellow cards during the match, and the defeat meant Mourinho failed to become the first manager to win the Europa League with three different clubs.

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho's Roma are back in action on Sunday, September 17 against Empoli in Serie A.