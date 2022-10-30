Bale on the bench as Chiellini starts LAFC's MLS Cup playoff clash with Austin FC

Gareth Bale is available for LAFC's playoff game against Austin FC while fellow superstar signing Giorgio Chiellini has returned to the starting XI.

Bale on the bench

Chiellini starts

LAFC facing Austin with spot in MLS Cup on the line

WHAT HAPPENED? Bale was named to the bench by LAFC boss Steve Cherundolo after missing the Western Conference semifinal against the LA Galaxy due to injury. Chiellini, meanwhile, started after coming on in the final moments of the 3-2 win in the previous round

THE BIGGER PICTURE: LAFC kept their regular starting front three of Carlos Vela, Denis Bouanga and Chicho Arango intact after the latter two scored all three goals in the win last round.

Bale has largely been used as a supersub since joining the club this season, as he made just two starts during the regular season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

@LAFC

WHAT NEXT FOR LAFC? Should LAFC defeat Austin FC on Sunday, they'd play host to either NYCFC or the Philadelphia Union in the MLS Cup final on November 5.