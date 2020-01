Baihakki Khaizan signs for Thailand's PT Prachuap

Baihakki signs for 2019 Thai Cup winners....

Veteran Singapore international Baihakki Khaizan has signed for 2019 Thai Cup winners PT Prachuap ahead of the new season.

Baihakki joins Prachuap from T1 side Trat FC - a club he joined last year in January, after impressing on a 10-month loan to Udon Thani from Muangthong United.

The 35-year-old will bolster Prachuap's defence given his extensive experience which includes 135 appearances for Singapore national team