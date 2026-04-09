AZ manager Leeroy Echteld had planned to start a different first-team player against Shakhtar Donetsk, but the player arrived late

Leeroy Echteld had actually wanted to start AZ’s Conference League match against Shakhtar Donetsk with Ro-Zangelo Daal in the starting line-up. However, the striker arrived late and will therefore have to settle for a place on the bench.

Ziggo Sport therefore reports that Daal, despite his good form, will not feature in the starting XI. Instead, Ibrahim Sadiq will start as the left winger for the Alkmaar side in the Conference League quarter-final.

Echteld explains the thinking behind the decision. “At the start of the season, we agreed on a few clear rules. The first is that you give one hundred per cent,” he says.

“I understand they don’t grasp that immediately, so I have to spell out exactly what I mean. It’s improving all the time; you can see it in training, where the intensity, commitment and fight are rising. The next rule is simple: be on time. If you’re late, there’s no going back.”

The coach thus confirms that Daal is on the bench for disciplinary reasons. Reporter Sam van Royen notes that Echteld addressed the squad during Wednesday’s training and asks whether that warning was related to Daal’s tardiness.

“No, that was about someone else,” Echteld replies. “It’s very frustrating that this keeps happening. I addressed it yesterday, and today it happened again, so I have to follow through.”

Shakhtar Donetsk and AZ will kick off on Thursday evening at 9:00 pm CET in Kraków, Poland, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

AZ line-up: Zoet; Maikuma, Goes, Penetra, Van Duijl, De Wit; Mijnans, Smit; Patati, Parrott, Sadiq.