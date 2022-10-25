Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Atletico Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Atletico Madrid must win against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday to stay afloat in the competition. Diego Simeone's side are currently third in Group B with four points from an equal number of matches and if they once again leave the pitch without a win their chances of securing a place in the knockouts will further reduce. However, they still have their fate in their own hands as six points from their last two matches will see them through to the last 16.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen are struggling to find their rhythm this season as they have won just once in four matches in Champions League and are bottom of Group B. They also face a must-win game and any slip-up will cost them dearly. The two teams shared the spoils when they met earlier in the season and a similar result would hurt both of them.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK. and India as well as how to stream live online.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen date & kick-off time

Game: Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen Date: October 26/27, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 27) Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Spain

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 7 is showing the game between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has UCL broadcasting rights.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports Paramount+ UK BT Sport 7 BT Sport website/app India Sony SIX SD/HD SonyLiv

Atletico Madrid teams news and squad

Atletico continue to be plagued by injury concerns to key players including Thomas Lemar, Koke, and Marcos Llorente.

Jan Oblak returned to action over the weekend and should be fit to start again with Nahuel Molina, Stefan Savic, Jose Jimenez and Reinildo in front of him in the backline. Angel Correa, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Axel Witsel and Saul should slot into the midfield while Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata are likely to lead the attack.

Position Players Goalkeepers Grbic, Iturbe, Oblak. Defenders Gimenez, Molina, Hermoso, Reinildo, Fran Gonzalez, Witsel, Felipe, Camara. Midfielders Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Llorente, Niguez, Carrasco, Bri, Lemar. Forwards Felix, Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Cunha.

Bayer Leverkusen team news and squad

The hosts will also miss a few players in Karim Bellarabi, Exequiel Palacios and Sardar Azmoun. Patrik Schick remains doubtful after he missed the draw against Wolfsburg with adductor problems.

If Schick is available then he will be the frontman supported by Callum Huson-Odoi, Adam Hlozek and Moussa Diaby in attack. Kerem Demirbay and Robert Andrich should slot in at the centre of the park along with Jeremie Frimpong and Mitchel Bakker. Meanwhile, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah and Odilon Kossounou should form the defence with Lukas Hradecky in goal.