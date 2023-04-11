Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan played 73 minutes with torn MCL - but now faces long-term injury absence

Veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan has been revealed to have played 73 minutes with an MCL tear and is now expected to be sidelined for a long period.

WHAT HAPPENED? During Atlanta United's match against New York City FC, Brad Guzan tore his medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his left knee, according to AJC. The injury occurred in the 17th minute of the game when NYCFC's Gabriel Segal collided with the 38-year-old, who immediately called out for medical help. Despite the injury, the veteran remained on the pitch for the entirety of the game and even managed to make two crucial saves in the second half.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Guzan is now set to lose at least 10 weeks of the regular season as he undergoes conservative therapy. Manager Gonzalo Pineda also expressed his discontent with the refereeing of the incident, believing punishment should have been assessed for the challenge on his goalkeeper.

WHAT NEXT? Pineda now has a decision on his hands as to who Brad Guzan's replacement will be for their game over the weekend: Quentin Westberg or Clement Diop.

