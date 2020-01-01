'When you can't win it is better to not lose' - ATK Mohun Bagan boss Antonio Habas happy to end 2020 at the top of the table

The ATK Mohun Bagan boss was happy that the team ended the year on top of the ISL table...

ended 2020 with a goalless draw against Chennaiyin on Tuesday and climbed to the top of the (ISL) table.

For the first time this season, Antonio Habas' side failed to score a goal in a match but the Spanish coach was not disappointed with the result as he felt that it was better to get one point than to lose all three.

"I am not disappointed. When you cannot win it is better not to lose. The team did not perform well but it is a draw. But at present, ATK Mohun Bagan are at the top of the table and we end the year 2020 being at the top," said the Spaniard.

Wing-back Prabir Das has not started in the last three matches and Habas explained that due to a change in formation, Manvir is being preferred over Das.

"We have been playing Manvir and the team is playing in a different system and formation. Prabir is a very important player for us and he will have his moment. We cannot play everyone in the first eleven. There will be injuries and other problems, you just have to choose the right player at the right moment."

Chennaiyin had quite a few open chances to break the deadlock and had tested the ATK Mohun Bagan defence on several occasions but the coach felt that too many fouls against the Mariners did not allow them to play well.

"We were losing too many balls. I think there were too many fouls against us and it was not possible to progress in the match. It was impossible to play after so many fouls," the Mariners boss signed off.