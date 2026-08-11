Aston Villa tickets: Prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

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Caitlin Casey

How to buy Aston Villa 2026-27 tickets: Average prices, upcoming fixtures & season ticket information

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Here's exactly how you can catch Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in action this season

Aston Villa are likely to turn up the heat once again during the 2026/27 season at Villa Park.  

With over 42,000 fans heading through the Villa Park turnstiles, the legendary wall of claret and blue is set to drive the team through the UEFA Champions League and Premier League standings.

So, how can you go about getting yourself a ticket to see Aston Villa in action? Allow GOAL to talk you through your options for catching them in 2026-27, including where to find tickets, season ticket renewals, membership prices, and the premium packages on offer right now.

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Upcoming Aston Villa 2026/27 Premier League Fixtures & Tickets

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
Sun 23 Aug 2026, 14:00Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston VillaAmerican Express Stadium, BrightonBuy Tickets
Mon 31 Aug 2026, 20:00Aston Villa vs ArsenalVilla Park, BirminghamBuy Tickets
Sat 5 Sep 2026, 17:30Hull City vs Aston VillaMKM Stadium, HullBuy Tickets
Sat 12 Sep 2026, 15:00Aston Villa vs Nottingham ForestVilla Park, BirminghamBuy Tickets
Sat 19 Sep 2026, 12:30Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston VillaTottenham Hotspur Stadium, LondonBuy Tickets
Sat 10 Oct 2026, 15:00Aston Villa vs BrentfordVilla Park, BirminghamBuy Tickets
Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00Newcastle United vs Aston VillaSt. James' Park, Newcastle upon TyneBuy Tickets
Sat 24 Oct 2026, 15:00Aston Villa vs Manchester CityVilla Park, BirminghamBuy Tickets
Sat 31 Oct 2026, 15:00Aston Villa vs FulhamVilla Park, BirminghamBuy Tickets
Sat 7 Nov 2026, 15:00Manchester United vs Aston VillaOld Trafford, StretfordBuy Tickets
Sat 21 Nov 2026, 15:00Aston Villa vs SunderlandVilla Park, BirminghamBuy Tickets
Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00Ipswich Town vs Aston VillaPortman Road Stadium, IpswichBuy Tickets
Wed 2 Dec 2026, 20:00Aston Villa vs EvertonVilla Park, BirminghamBuy Tickets
Sat 5 Dec 2026, 15:00Aston Villa vs Crystal PalaceVilla Park, BirminghamBuy Tickets
Sat 12 Dec 2026, 15:00Coventry City vs Aston VillaCoventry Building Society Arena, CoventryBuy Tickets
Sat 19 Dec 2026, 15:00Chelsea vs Aston VillaStamford Bridge, LondonBuy Tickets
Sat 26 Dec 2026, 15:00Aston Villa vs Leeds UnitedVilla Park, BirminghamBuy Tickets
Wed 30 Dec 2026, 20:00Aston Villa vs LiverpoolVilla Park, BirminghamBuy Tickets

How to buy Aston Villa Premier League tickets?

Securing Aston Villa tickets at Villa Park requires navigating specific official channels, as high demand means standard general admission seats sell out fast and are delivered digitally via the Aston Villa App.

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Here is the quickest way to buy them:

  • Official Membership & Ballots: Joining an Official Membership tier is essential for primary access. It grants entry into member ballots (like the Loyalty or First Timer Ballots) and priority sales windows 3–4 weeks before kickoff.
  • Official Ticket Exchange: Members can buy face-value tickets listed directly by season ticket holders who can't attend games via the club's official resale portal.
  • Official Hospitality Packages: Booking a matchday hospitality experience (such as The Lower Grounds, 150 Club, or 82 Champions Club) guarantees entry without needing a membership or entering a ballot.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: For sold-out Premier League or European fixtures, fans may turn to secondary platforms for alternative fan-to-fan resale options. Check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from.

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How to buy Aston Villa season tickets?

The only way to guarantee a seat for every home Premier League match at Villa Park is to hold an Aston Villa season ticket. 

A season pass grants entry to all 19 league fixtures hosted by the club and offers priority booking windows for knockout cup ties.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are sold out, with the cheapest adult season tickets starting from £703. 

Existing holders get priority renewal windows prior to each new campaign, while prospective buyers can sign up for the official season ticket waiting list.

How much are Aston Villa tickets?

With season tickets unavailable, the majority of supporters who otherwise attend Aston Villa games at Villa Park this season will purchase an individual matchday ticket for their fixture of choice.

These are sold on a game-by-game basis and are offered at a range of prices, depending on factors such as seat location, fixture, and opponent across the course of a campaign. 

Below, you can find the price for Aston Villa fixtures this season, based on their Category A cost chart from last season:

Price ZoneAdultOver-66 / Under-21Armed ForcesUnder-18Under-14
Zone 1£82.00£61.50£65.50£42.00£25.00
Zone 2£76.00£57.00£61.00£39.00£23.00
Zone 3£71.00£53.00£56.50£35.50£21.00
Zone 4£58.00£43.50£45.50£29.50£17.50
Wheelchair Bays£58.00£43.50£45.50£29.50£17.50

When do Aston Villa tickets go on sale?

General tickets and premium hospitality packages for the 2026-27 season are available for enquiry and purchase via the club’s official ticketing platform.

Matchday tickets are typically released 4 to 5 weeks before kickoff, starting with exclusive priority windows for official members before reaching general sale.

How can I check Aston Villa ticket availability?

Demand for Aston Villa tickets remains at an all-time high as Unai Emery's side continues to compete at the top level domestically and in Europe.

The most reliable place to check real-time availability for upcoming fixtures is the official club portal at avfc.co.uk.

How much is an Aston Villa membership?

An official Aston Villa membership provides priority access to home match ticket drops, exclusive retail discounts, and digital content.

Available membership tiers for the 2026-27 season:

  • Adult: £50
  • Women's Team: £30
  • Video Membership: £35
  • Video Lite: £15
  • Junior (Ages 3–11 & 12–17): £30
  • Junior (Ages 0–2): Free

Where can I buy Aston Villa premium experiences?

There are three premium Aston Villa experiences available to purchase:

  • Lower Grounds Premium: Access to the exclusive lounge, Trinity Stand seating, pre- & post-match facilities, jumbo screens, ex-player Q&As, complimentary food and bar, and an official matchday programme.
  • 150 Club: Halfway-line padded seating in the Doug Ellis Stand, welcome drinks, table-served dining, half-time chef specials, visits from Villa legends, and matchday gifts.
  • 82 Champions Club: Centrally located padded seats in the Trinity Road Stand, two-course dining experience, complimentary bar, and legend appearances.

All premium packages can be enquired about or booked directly on the official Aston Villa website.

Frequently asked questions

With demand for Premier League clubs arguably at an all-time high, it can be daunting trying to get tickets to see Aston Villa. However, it is not impossible to secure your seat.

You can explore all options available through the club’s ticket portal and through secondary ticket retailers like SeatPick

You can buy Aston Villa away tickets through the club’s official website, though be aware they will be offered on a first-come-served basis to season ticket holders. Alternatively, you can buy them through the opposition club’s ticket portal, though you may need to be a member to do so.

If you are struggling to find a seat, you can try SeatPick to see if there is fan-to-fan options available for your chosen game.

You can indeed book a stadium tour of Villa Park, with three package options available to visitors. You can either select a Weekday Tour, a Weekend Tour, or a Legends Tour.

All three tours allow visitors to get up close and personal with one of English football’s most historic stadiums, along with photo opportunities and a discount in the club shop. To book, head to the club’s official website.

The best way to travel to Villa Park is by public transportation or on foot, with parking limited around the stadium and surrounding residential areas. The ground is served by both Aston and Witton stations, on the National Rail network, and is within walking distance.

Two specialist bus services - the A1 and A2 - also serve Villa Park on matchdays. For more information, visit the club’s website.

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