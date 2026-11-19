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Former England international Ashley Young has backed ex-Everton team-mate Jordan Pickford to remain the Three Lions' first-choice goalkeeper ahead of James Trafford. Despite the Leeds United shot-stopper producing a string of fine saves during Sunday's win over Spain, Young believes the experienced veteran deserves to retain his starting place.

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Tuchel rotation sparks selection debate

Young insists Pickford should keep England's starting jersey despite growing calls to promote 24-year-old Trafford. Thomas Tuchel has split Nations League minutes evenly between both keepers, leaving the 32-year-old Pickford out of four of England's last seven competitive games after missing just two of the previous 41. Without him across their last nine competitive outings, England kept two clean sheets and conceded 18 goals.

Former defender highlights tournament pedigree

Undisputed since 2017, Pickford trails only Peter Shilton's record 125 England caps among goalkeepers. Arguing that defenders need certainty behind them, Young told The Overlap Daily: "You've always got to give goalkeepers the chance to show what they're about.

"Playing as a defender, you want to know who's behind you as a goalkeeper. Right, that's it, this is who's going to be our number one. That's who's going to be in goal. And I think, rightly so, Jordan Pickford has earned 94 caps for a reason.

"He has been at three World Cups, two Euros; he's got 49 clean sheets. It's understandable, but for me, Pickford is England's number one."

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Pundit praises superior ball distribution

Acknowledging Trafford's impact, Young argued that Tuchel's desire to build from the back favours Pickford, adding: "Of course, Trafford has come in and done well, made some great saves at the end of the Spain game, but I think Pickford is a goalkeeper who shows himself more with his feet when playing for England, because Thomas Tuchel wants that, more passing out from the back and whatnot.

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"I'm more confident in Pickford than Trafford with his feet. But when you've got different managers, it's different. At Everton, they play out from the back at times but not as much as England do. For me, Pickford's England's number one."

Domestically, however, Trafford leads the way despite a costly error punished by Evanilson in Leeds' recent defeat to Bournemouth. His 82.2% save ratio tops the Premier League, while his 4.4 goals prevented matches Brighton's Bart Verbruggen, beating Pickford's 73.7% and 1.1.

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Premier League form shapes decision

Both goalkeepers now return to Premier League duty knowing domestic form will shape Tuchel's decision before England reconvene next year. Trafford aims to sustain his league-leading shot-stopping for Leeds while eliminating occasional costly mistakes. Meanwhile, Pickford must impress for Everton to prove his experience and distribution still edge out his younger rival.