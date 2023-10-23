Ashley Cole reveals why he 'couldn't turn down' chance to link up with Tom Brady and Wayne Rooney despite having 'up and down relationship' with Birmingham City

Ashley Cole reveals the ambition of Birmingham City, with new boss Wayne Rooney at the helm, was crucial to his decision to join as assistant manager.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ashley Cole said it was impossible to turn down the offer to become Birmingham City's new assistant manager under his former England team-mate, Wayne Rooney. That's despite often getting booed at St Andrew's during his own playing career after once being shown a red card there playing for Arsenal.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've probably had an up and down relationship with the Blues fans, to be honest, from previous games against them," Cole told Blues TV. "With new owners and a new style and philosophy they want to project to the fans, I felt like it was something I couldn't turn down. I'm excited to be working here and I will give my all for the club. I love to get involved in sessions and be hands-on, but of course you have got to respect who the top man is. I will certainly be vocal in portraying what got me through my career, because I think that’s important. To be elite you have got to work hard and be focussed day in, day out. You don’t get to the top without working hard and if we can get 22 players with that same mentality and that work ethic on the training pitch, that’s a great start."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Birmingham were subject to a takeover from US-based Knighthead Capital Management in July, which also included NFL legend Tom Brady as a minority owner. Even with the Blues in the EFL Championship playoff places, manager John Eustace was let go in favour of appointing Rooney earlier this month.

WHAT NEXT FOR BIRMINGHAM CITY? Having lost to Middlesbrough over the weekend in Rooney's first game in charge and dropping out of the playoffs places, Birmingham face Hull at home on Wednesday night, before travellling to Southampton on October 28.