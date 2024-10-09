ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 Trophy Tour hits Singapore: Football icons, fans, and music unite

The ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 Trophy Tour made its second stop at Bugis+ in Singapore on October 6, 2025, drawing football fans and families alike to celebrate one of Southeast Asia's elite sporting trophies.

The iconic trophy, representing the region's most coveted football championship, was on display throughout the day, offering fans the chance to engage with the prize that has been lifted by Singapore on four memorable occasions.

The event featured interactive booths, photo opportunities with the trophy, and football-themed challenges. The event's star-studded lineup of former Singapore internationals, including Hassan Sunny, S. Subramani, Mustafic Fahrudin, and Indra Shahdan, allowed fans to interact with their football idols through autograph sessions and photo opportunities.

Injecting a musical flair to the event was an energetic live performance by local artist Fariz Jabba, who delivered his latest track Skola Renda and debuted an unreleased track titled Riri Lease, creating an atmosphere that merged the worlds of music and sport.

One of the main draws of the day was the various football-related challenges set up. Kids participated in a mini keepy-up challenge hosted by Expy, a local freestyle football crew, showcasing their juggling skills in hopes of winning a football. Meanwhile, older attendees tested their skills in a header challenge and a target shootout, each offering the chance to win official ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 merchandise.

Kunihiko Seki, Chief Representative Asia Pacific Region of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, was also in attendance and highlighted Mitsubishi Electric's commitment to enhancing the fan experience throughout the Trophy Tour and beyond in an exclusive interview with GOAL, stating, "We organized this event for a few countries, and each country has different cultures and languages. With football being the common sport in Southeast Asia, I believe they will know more about the tournament and Mitsubishi Electric through events like this."

Hassan Sunny, reflecting on the tournament's evolution, stated, "The tournament has grown into a bit more difficult in terms of the competitiveness. Years ago, you knew that either Thailand or Vietnam would win. But things have changed now. Indonesia and Malaysia are coming up. Singapore has improved as well. Every team has raised their intensity and competitiveness, and it will be nice to see who will emerge as champions this time."

As the countdown to the tournament continues, the event at Bugis+ was just one stop in the larger ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 Trophy Tour, which kicked off in Bangkok and will continue through Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, Jakarta, and Manila.