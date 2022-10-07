Mikel Arteta has urged his table-topping Arsenal side to show no fear when they host Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Win moves Gunners 14 points clear of Liverpool

Arsenal failed to score in four games vs Reds last season

Liverpool have won last four Premier League meetings

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have enjoyed a superb start to the season, winning seven of their first eight league games. But they have a terrible recent record against Liverpool, losing five of the last six meetings between the sides in all competitions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of the match, Arteta has called on his players to put previous results out of their minds and prove they are now ready to compete with the best teams in the country. He said: "To win those matches you need to believe you can compete. If you don’t have that component, then you have fear, and fear is the worst enemy especially against the top teams because this is what they use a lot of the time just to win football matches.

"You cannot go with any of that into Sunday’s game, the same as we didn’t when we played Spurs. The moment that you get momentum and you can leave an opponent as far [behind] as possible, psychologically it is really important."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal can take confidence from the fact that Liverpool head into the game on a shaky run of form. The Reds have racked up just 10 points from their opening seven Premier League games, and have won only twice during that stretch.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool have scored 103 goals against Arsenal in the Premier League. No team has netted more against the Gunners in the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The league leaders host Liverpool on Sunday afternoon before travelling to Norway to take on Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday night.