Arteta signs new contract to stay as Arsenal manager until 2025

Arsenal men's manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract, agreeing terms with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Arteta took over as Gunners boss at the end of 2019 and has helped the club return into contention to finish in the Premier League top four and qualify for the Champions League.

Arsenal announced a double managerial deal on Friday morning, with women's boss Jonas Eidevall also agreeing a new contract.

What have Arteta and Eidevall said?

Arteta told the Arsenal club website: “I’m excited, grateful and really, really happy today.

"When I spoke to Josh [Kroenke] he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he’s said, and that Stan [Kroenke] has said when I’ve been together with both of them, they’ve always delivered.

“We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League.

"We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level.”

Eidevall, who has Arsenal in contention for the Women's Super League title heading into the final weekend, has signed a contract to the end of the 2023-24 season.

“It’s great,” he said. “It allows me to continue to work for a club that I love so much and be around people that I really, really like, and to be able to achieve things together, so I’m really looking forward to that.”

Arteta at Arsenal so far

The Spaniard was appointed by Arsenal on December 22, 2019 following the failed reign of Unai Emery, taking his first job in senior management.

While it was a risky decision by the Gunners to give their head coach role to a newcomer, Arteta has largely impressed in the dugout at Emirates Stadium.

He guided Arsenal to the FA Cup at the end of the 2019-20 season, beating Chelsea to win a trophy in the coronavirus-interrupted season.

Arteta, meanwhile, has Arsenal in contention to qualify for the Champions League in 2022-23 - a competition they have not played in since 2017.

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League with four matches to play, two points ahead of rivals Tottenham.

Arteta has also revamped the playing squad and culture at Arsenal, allowing senior players such as Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave, while promoting young talent like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe into leading roles.

