'He fits everything that we want' - Arteta backs Arsenal signing Trossard to make 'immediate impact'

Mikel Arteta says new signing Leandro Trossard is ready to make an immediate impact in Arsenal’s title bid this season.

Arsenal will pay initial fee of £21m

There are another £5m in add-ons

Trossard trained with his new team-mates on Friday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners completed the capture of the winger from Brighton on Friday in a £26 million deal and he was signed in time to face Manchester United on Sunday. Arteta is delighted with his latest addition and believes the Belgium international will hit the ground running in north London.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We are really happy to have him,” said the Arsenal manager. “He knows the league, he has enough experience here and I think he can have an immediate impact on the team.

“We have to think short-term, but as well medium and long-term. I think he gives all that. He’s a very intelligent player. When you look at his career, what he has done in the last few years, he’s a player that fits our way of playing for sure.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta added: "In the summer we were looking for a player in that position and we were unable to do it, so it’s something that the squad needed.

"Obviously with the injuries to Gabi [Gabriel Jesus] and Reece [Nelson] especially, we are really short in the front line and we needed some reinforcements. We found in Leo a player that fits everything that we want."

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners face Manchester United on Sunday at Emirates Stadium.