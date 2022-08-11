Arteta given Arsenal sack warning by Gallas: Get top four or you're in trouble!

The Spaniard has been told he needs to perform this season or he'll be facing the prospect of being given the boot

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has warned Mikel Arteta that he could be sacked if the Gunners do not finish in the top four. Arteta is into his third full season in the hot seat and he has so far failed to secure the Champions League qualification that the club craves.

Last season, the Gunners seemed destined to secure fourth spot, only for a late collapse to see them drop out at the expense of bitter rivals Tottenham.

Arteta has since been backed in the transfer window, with Arsenal bringing in Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus this summer, ramping up the pressure for them to perform this campaign.

Arteta given Arsenal sack warning

In an interview with Genting Casino, Gallas has predicted that Arteta's job will be in jeopardy if Arsenal fail to secure a top-four finish.

"Of course he will be in trouble. Arteta has been asked to make the top four and he didn't do it last season," he said.

"If Arsenal don't play in the Champions League next season, it would cause a lot of drama. They have to have a great season, possibly win the Premier League, but definitely to qualify for the Champions League.

"They have just bought new players, it's in the hands of Arteta and the players. It will be a big problem for all of them if they don't do their job to qualify in the Champions League."

When did Arsenal last qualify for the Champions League?

The Gunners last graced Europe's top club competition during the 2016-17 season, having finished third in the Premier League in the previous campaign.

Things began promisingly as they topped Group A ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, Ludogorets and Basel. However, as has happened many times previously, the knockout stages proved to be a bridge too far.

Arsenal were handed a tough last-16 tie against Bayern Munich and ended up being humiliated. A 5-1 defeat at the Allianz Arena in the first leg all but booked Bayern's place in the quarter final, though that did not stop them subjecting the Gunners to a second 5-1 loss in the return game.

Gallas offers Saliba verdict

Gallas also took time to discuss his compatriot and namesake William Saliba, who impressed on his Arsenal debut against Crystal Palace last Friday.

"Saliba is a really good player. He had a great season at Marseille, now he's back at Arsenal, it is a big step," he added.

"He will show what he can really do. Last season he was upset to leave Arsenal on loan. When I look at him, he reminds me of a player I used to play against, and that player is Rio Ferdinand.

"If you look at how Saliba plays, and how Rio did when he was young, they have the same style. I didn't say he will have the same career, but I hope he does. He just has a similar style to Ferdinand.

"I think Saliba will surprise a lot of people, as he plays more games and gains more confidence, because he has pressure on his shoulders, he's still so young and has much to prove, he will be even better."